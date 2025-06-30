State seeks aggravated sentence for “Baby Angel” manslaughter suspect

(ABC 6 News) – The State will seek an aggravated, or harsher-than-usual sentence for Winona resident Jennifer Baechle if she is convicted of manslaughter in the infamous “Baby Angel” case.

Baechle was arrested on charges of Manslaughter – 2nd Degree – Commit or Attempt and Manslaughter – 2nd Degree – Culpable Negligence in April, nearly 14 years after the corpse of an infant was discovered in the in the Mississippi River, just south of Homer in Winona County.

The infant was wrapped in bags, which also contained angel figurines and an “evil eye” pendant. The inclusion of the angels in the infant’s wrapping led to the moniker “Baby Angel.”

In April, law enforcement said DNA evidence showed Baechle was almost certainly the infant’s mother.

Late last week, the Winona County Attorney’s Office filed a notice of intent to seek an aggravated sentence for Baechle based on cruelty of the crime, as well as her alleged concealment of it for 13 years.

The State argues that the infant, who was under two days old when she died, was particularly vulnerable due to her age.

Law enforcement does not know if “Baby Angel” was alive when she was placed in the river — charging documents detailed fractures on the front and side of the infant’s skull and a brain bleed discovered during her autopsy.

However, the prosecution argues that the disposal of the infant with the trinkets spoke to planning, and discovering “Baby Angel” traumatized members of the Forst family, who found her while boating.

The State also argues that the Winona community at large was traumatized by the discovery and lack of answers.



“Services were held to mourn the Victim, and law enforcement was forced to expend resources to discover Defendant’s identity,” the filing reads. “Defendant continued to live her life in the community and did not take responsibility for her actions.”

