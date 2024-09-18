State office building evacuated in Iowa after suspicious packages were delivered

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, a state office building was evacuated after a suspicious envelope was delivered to state election officials.

The envelope contained an unidentified white powder and was sent to election workers across multiple states.

State office buildings in Oklahoma and Wyoming were also evacuated after receiving similar suspicious packages, but hazmat teams quickly determined the substances were harmless.