State of Minnesota awards nearly $1.3 million for school bus stop arm cameras

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) announced $1.3 million in its eighth and final round of grants towards equipping school buses with stop arm cameras.

As a result of the grants, more Minnesota school buses will be equipped with an additional tool to help catch reckless drivers who don’t stop when the bus stop arm is extended and lights are flashing.

The final round of Stop Arm Camera grants is being awarded to 18 school districts and transportation companies, including United South Central Public Schools, located in Waseca, Freeborn, and Faribault counties.

“The thought of a child getting killed or injured by a reckless driver on the way to school is terrifying. With nearly 10,000 school bus trips daily in Minnesota, near-misses and violations are dangerous and unacceptable,” said OTS Director Mike Hanson via a press release. “No child or parent should have to worry about their safety when they’re getting on or off the bus. By using these cameras, more Minnesota communities will be able to hold bad drivers accountable and protect our children.”

In total, the OTS has now awarded more than $15 million in state-funded grants toward school bus stop arms. The funding will have equipped 8000 school buses statewide with camera systems.

According to the OTS, Olmsted County had the sixth-most school bus stop arm traffic citations from 2020-2024.