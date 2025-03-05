State of Minnesota and residents discuss opening of battery storage facility in Glenville

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- Megawatt battery storage is a new way of storing energy that, according to the state of Minnesota, is already being used in other places like California and Texas.

Now the push is on to bring more facilities like this here at home.

“We are keeping money in the state, but also we’re building those out because those are the most economic things to do as you look for new energy,” said Pete Wyckoff, Deputy Commissioner of Commerce for the State of Minnesota.

Officials claim the facility could complement solar and wind energy, especially in the winter time.

“If you want to be able to take advantage of that cheap electricity more then just when the sun is shining and the wind is blowing, you need to also add ways to store that energy,” Wyckoff said.

The project could even provide electricity for nearly 100 thousand homes, for up to 4 hours.

“It doesn’t matter what type of power generation facility is generating that power, we now have a way to capture energy that has previously been unable to be captured,” Mary Matze, Development Manager of Spearmint Energy.

Greg Olson is a resident who calls Glenville home, and says he has some red flags on where it’s setting up shop.

“There’s a lot of concerned citizens. Not just here, but south of the border also,” Olson said.

Just two months ago, a similar facility went up in flames, fanning the fears that it could happen here too.

“The possibility of toxins coming down the river with a fire, or from the fire if they are trying to put it out, the local fire department here said they won’t put it out with water because they will probably just let it burn, but that’s the danger,” said Olson.

State leaders told me there are still some steps to work out, but didn’t share any specifics. They expect the project to officially be complete in 2027.