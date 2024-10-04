State of Iowa takes control over 1.3 million chickens after company says they cannot feed them; whistleblower claims mistreatment

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, 1.3 million chickens were taken from several poultry plants across the state, including in Charles City.

This comes as former employees of Pure Prairie Poultry say they are frustrated and had expressed concerns over the wellbeing of the animals well before the company went to the state.

On Monday, Pure Prairie Poultry notified the Iowa Department of Agriculture that they were no longer in a financial position to feed the birds, which former employees say they had seen while the Charles City plant was up and operating.

Several complaints were sent to PETA about chickens going days without food or water, being left in the hot sun, and more.

Pure Prairie Poultry filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month, and on Wednesday, it told its staff it would be closing their doors with employees being terminated.

Former employees say it is devastating, and they wish there had been more transparency from the company.

Now, they are just glad the birds are no longer in the care of their former employer.

Pure Prairie Poultry did not respond to ABC 6 News’ request for comment on Thursday.