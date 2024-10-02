State of California sues a Catholic hospital for allegedly refusing emergency abortion care

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The State of California is suing a Catholic hospital for allegedly refusing to provide an abortion to a patient even though officials claim her life was at risk.

The doctors at Providence St. Joseph of northern California told a woman who was 15 weeks pregnant with twins that her pregnancy was no longer viable. She was then sent to another hospital.

“Before we left Providence, a nurse came in, and she gave me a bucket full of towels, and she said they wanted me to give you these in case something happens in the car, a bucket full of towels like you’d give someone to clean a bathroom,” said the patient, Anna Nusslock.

The Attorney General is now requesting a court order to force the hospital to perform prompt emergency care, including abortions.

The hospital responded by saying it provides emergency care to all in accordance with state and federal law.