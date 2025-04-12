State lawmakers prepare final push to pass budget

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The clock inside the Minnesota Capitol is ticking with only about four weeks left to pass a budget resolution. The session has seen its fair share of drama with special elections, open seats and even some lawmakers criminally charged.

Both sides of the political aisle are clashing over how to fix the projected $6 billion budget deficit. Once Easter and Passover break concludes, lawmakers said they want to hit the ground running.

But different sides have different priorities in mind.

Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, said her focus is schools and allowing districts to opt-out of unfunded mandates.

“Every superintendent in my district has talked to me about how problematic their last budget was as far as saying the schools must do these things but there is no money to fund them,” Nelson said.

A bill Nelson is supporting would allow school districts to opt-out of these mandates by a school board vote. She added unemployment insurance for part-time workers and paid family medical leave were bills passed too quickly and without much thought.

“We all know how important it is for workers to be able to stay home when they’re sick or their family members are sick,” Nelson said “The way this was passed has been extraordinarily spendy.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Liz Boldon, DFL-Rochester, said the Senate wants to raise revenue, not on middle class working families but on corporations and the wealthiest Minnesotans.

This on top of a bill to tax social media companies.

“[The bill] would be nation-leading, a first in the nation for these extremely, extremely wealthy corporations like Meta.”

Boldon argues the uncertainty with spending at the federal level is creating challenges with developing a balanced budget.

“The chaos at the federal level, if there are giant cuts to Medicaid, we’ll have to reconcile that in our budget,” Boldon said.

The legislative session ends May 19 but lawmakers have until June 30 to pass a budget for the next fiscal year.

If an agreement on the budget cannot be reached before June 30, Gov. Tim Walz can call a special session or face a potential budget shutdown. Ultimately though, it’s the legislature’s responsibility to pass a budget.