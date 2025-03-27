State lawmakers and unions push back on Gov. Walz’s order to for workers to return to the office

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — There is growing pushback after Governor Tim Walz announce a return-to-office requirement.

State lawmakers and unions are calling for that order to be reversed.

Under the requirement, state workers must be in-person for at least half of their scheduled work days starting June 1.

The unions say some members took jobs because the positions were advertised as remote with some even saying they are now scrambling to find more childcare.

“We’re talking about people who are now going to have to drive 75 miles, 75 minutes, an hour each way, and take an hour day and turn it into a 10-hour workday or 12-hour workday and have to find the bookends of that childcare in an environment where we do not have the slots,” said. Rep. Kim Hicks (DFL-Rochester).

The executive order exempts employees who live more than 75 miles away from their primary work location.