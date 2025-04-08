State files documents expanding arguments as to why charges should not be dismissed against ex-trooper Shane Roper

(ABC 6 News) — State prosecutors have filed documents expanding arguments as to why charges should not be dismissed against former MSP trooper Shane Roper.

Roper faces charges including 2nd-degree manslaughter, criminal vehicular homicide, five charges of criminal vehicular operation, reckless driving, and careless driving after being involved in a crash that killed Olivia Flores and injured two others back in May 2024.

Related: Ex-trooper expands arguments to dismiss manslaughter, vehicular homicide charges following Olivia Flores’ death

An investigation found that Roper was driving at high speeds without his emergency lights or siren on.

Related: New details of fatal crash involving State Trooper revealed in search warrant

The crash added to a history of on-duty crashes involving Roper.

Related: Second Degree Manslaughter charges filed against trooper in deadly crash–court documents detail history of speeding, crashes on duty

Back in March, Roper’s defense filed its own documents arguing that the charges should be dropped, largely arguing that there is no probable cause that showed Roper culpably negligent while driving, or that he directly caused the death of Flores.

The state is now pushing back, saying that Roper’s conduct was “so dangerous that any ordinary and reasonably prudent person would understand it to create a strong probability

of injury to others.”

Prosecutors argued that because Roper knew the area of the crash included a busy intersection controlled by traffic lights, he “knew very well that numerous vehicles and occupants would be put at risk by his driving behavior.”

Court documents state that Roper was traveling at speeds 83 miles per hour just 1.4 seconds prior to the crash.

Prosecutors also stated that they do not intend to present evidence that Roper’s employment for Minnesota State Patrol has been terminated. Roper had filed to block such evidence back in October.

Related: Shane Roper files motions to dismiss charges, block evidence

In summary, the state is asking for the charges not to be dismissed and for Roper to stand trial. Further court dates are yet to be set.