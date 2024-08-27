State Fairgrounds back open after debris cleanup, storm damage cause delay on Tuesday

(KSTP) – UPDATE: At 8:40 a.m., organizers of the Minnesota State Fair say the grounds will be opening at 9 a.m.

While the opening could be delayed for some vendors and attractions, parking lots are open for fairgoers.

Shortly after 9 a.m., organizers announced on-site free stage entertainment will go on as scheduled except for the Veteran’s Garden Ceremony, which will now happen at 10 a.m.

However, the Park & Ride lots remained closed until 9:15 a.m. In addition, organizers say the State Fair Express and all other bus services have resumed.

The Mighty Midway, Kidway and Adventure Park also had a prolonged closure, but were back up and running at 10:30 a.m.

During a news conference, the Minnesota State Fair explained the decision to delay their opening on Tuesday was to ensure everything was safe before allowing fairgoers in.

Minnesota State Fair CEO Renee Alexander said as of Tuesday morning, all rides had been inspected and deemed safe for operation.

Alexander said most of the damage done to the fair was done Tuesday morning, as the storms had higher winds than Monday.

She also stated a “handful” of booths had been damaged as a result of the storm but said they were still evaluating them. Alexander said, for the most part, everything at the fair was up and running again.

One minor injury was reported by the state fair, an employee who was injured due to a branch falling Tuesday morning, but said they did not require medical attention.

INITIAL REPORT: The Minnesota State Fair says it is delaying opening the fairgrounds on Tuesday, citing the need to assess damage and debris cleanup after strong storms moved through the area on Monday night and early Tuesday.

The grounds typically open at 7 a.m. However, fair officials didn’t immediately provide a new opening time during the announcement made at 6:19 a.m.

However, at 7:15 a.m., the fair stated its fairgrounds and parking lots would be closed until further notice and asked fairgoers not to come.

At this time the Minnesota State Fair said they do not have an anticipated opening time and said they would provide updates later on in the day.

Storms late Monday caused the Grandstand concert to be canceled, as well as Midway rides to be closed.

