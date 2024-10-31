State, defense rest their cases in Mustafa Bush trial

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, both the state and defense are resting their cases in the Mustafa Bush murder trial.

Bush is charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder and one count of 2nd-degree murder for the death of Kimberly Robinson back in December 2022.

On Thursday, the lead investigator finished his testimony while also showing portions of the body cam footage from an interview the investigator conducted with Robinson’s son, Maji Wallace, after he learned his mother had died.

The medical examiner also discussed the gun shot wound to the neck that killed Robinson as well as blunt force injuries to her face that occurred before she died and marks on her back.

Finally, the jury heard from Mustafa Bush’s sister who called police the day after Robinson was found saying Bush told her in a panic that he had killed Robinson. However, she only mentioned to police that Bush said he had hurt his girlfriend. Body cam footage from the responding officer was then shown.

The defense is resting its case as well as they have two more pieces of evidence but no more witnesses. Bush will not be taking the stand.

The jury will not be present in court on Friday, and closing arguments and jury deliberations are scheduled for Monday.