State Attorney Generals warn federal employees about buyout offer

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined a coalition of 12 state attorney generals warning federal employees about the Trump administration’s buyout offer.

Ellison announced on Monday in a press release that he had joined the coalition.

The “deferred resignation” program offers federal employees pay through September 30th, 2025, if they resign by Thursday, February 6th.

It comes after the Office of Personnel Management sent out an email to millions of federal employees about the program on January 28th. Employees were told if they resign, they would continue receiving pay and benefits, and be exempt from in-person work requirements through September 30th.

However, Attorney General Ellison claims those benefits are “not guaranteed.”

Immediately following OPM’s email, unions representing federal employees warned their members against accepting the offer.

The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employees union, released information for its members warning them that employees who accepted the offer were not guaranteed its benefits. The National Federation of Federal Employees similarly warned its members against accepting the offer.