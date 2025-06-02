State adds “child torture” charge to list days before daycare worker’s assault trial

(ABC 6 News) – A former daycare worker faces a new charge of child torture after allegedly attacking a toddler with a pizza cutter last summer.

According to court documents, the incident took place on June 13, 2024, when Andrianna Newburn got into an argument with a coworker, then allegedly attacked the coworker’s daughter.

Newburn’s jury trial is scheduled to begin June 2, after several delays and a last-minute attempt to dismiss the first charge.

On May 28, Newburn’s defense attempted to get a charge of 1st-degree–great bodily harm dismissed ahead of trial, claiming there was no probable cause.

On May 29, Olmsted County Court denied the dismissal. Then the prosecution filed a new amended criminal complaint including the following charge: child torture.

The criminal complaint describes the charge as follows: “On or about June 13, 2024, in the County of Olmsted, Minnesota, Andrianna Qwanae Newburn did torture a child, to wit: Victim 2, by means of intentional infliction of extreme mental anguish, psychological or physical abuse in an especially depraved manner.”

Newburn still faces the following felony charges as well: 1st-degree assault–great bodily harm; 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon–substantial bodily harm; 3rd-degree assault–victim under age four; and terroristic threats.

Newburn also faces a misdemeanor charge of 5th-degree assault.