Starbucks strike expands to more than 300 stores nationwide

(ABC 6 News) — Thousands of Starbucks baristas walked off the job on Tuesday, expanding their strike to more than 300 stores nationwide.

The workers, who began picketing last Friday, say they are short staffed, have unpredictable schedules, unaffordable healthcare, and face harassment on the job as well as unfair discipline.

Earlier this year, Starbucks workers united, and the coffee chain announced they would work on a framework to reach a collective bargaining agreement.

In response, a Starbucks spokesperson calls the union’s proposals, which include increasing wages by 64% and by 77% over a three-year period, unsustainable.