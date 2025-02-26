Starbucks making cuts to its menu

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Coffee giant Starbucks says it is making big cuts to its menu.

Several blended Frappuccino drinks, the Royal English Breakfast Latte, and the White Hot Chocolate will be taken off menus next Tuesday.

Starbucks says the reason for taking them down is because they simply are not popular, and the cuts will lead to less wait times and better drinks.