Starbucks announces changes after slow sales

(ABC 6 News) — Starbucks’ new CEO is announcing changes as the company tries to bounce back from sagging sales.

One of those changes is faster service aiming for customers to get their orders in four minutes or less. The company also announced it will no longer charge extra for non-dairy beverages.

In addition, Starbucks will be making changes to its menu, getting rid of some of its food and drink options. The first of these examples is its Oleato olive oil infused beverage which will be discontinued from most locations in early November.