Stanley recalls 2.6 million travel mugs

(ABC 6 News) — Stanley has decided to recall about 2.6 million travel mugs.

The recall is due to a potential burn hazard. Specifically, it revolves around the switchback and trigger action across stainless steel travel mugs.

According to Stanley, the mug’s lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and force, causing the lid to detach.

The mugs are sold at Target, Walmart, and on Amazon. If you have these mugs, stop using them and contact the company to get a free replacement lid.