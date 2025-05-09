Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns to Austin this weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The National Association of Letter Carriers of Austin will hold its 32nd annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive on Saturday, May 10th.

Bob Rosel, the Letter Carrier Food Drive Coordinator, joined us in the ABC 6 News studio to break down how people can get involved and help out local food shelves in Austin.

Those participating in the food drive in Austin should leave food items by their mailbox by 9 a.m. on Saturday, so mail carriers and volunteers can pick them up and drop them off at the Salvation Army.

Carriers will also collect items on Friday, May 9th, and Monday, May 12th, for those who cannot have them out by Saturday morning. Donations can also be dropped off directly at the Salvation Army or at the Austin Post Office.