St. Louis County wildfires grow overnight, now burning thousands of acres

(KSTP) – One of the three wildfires burning in northern Minnesota has exploded in size in just a matter of a few hours.

On Tuesday morning, the online tracker Watch Duty showed the Jenkins Creek Fire has grown to 6,800 acres in size and is 0% contained. That fire was at 1,500 acres at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The Munger Shaw/Three Lakes Road Fire has burned more than 1,300 acres, while the Camp House Fire — also known as the Brimson Fire — is now at least 12,000 acres.

Combined, the fires have now burned more than 20,000 acres, or 31 square miles.

Gov. Tim Walz has authorized the National Guard to help fight the Camp House Fire. Meanwhile, the evacuation order for the Three Lakes Road Fire was lifted on Monday night, according to St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay, who provided an update early Tuesday morning on social media.

In his update, Sheriff Ramsay said firefighters are facing burned trees that have fallen over and are blocking roadways and more. Ramsay said evacuation areas on Tuesday will include Skibo, and he will be giving more updates as conditions change. His full Tuesday morning update can be found further below.

The area around the Brimson Fire has been devastated, added Ramsay, who said there was a lot of property lost. In addition, he said the U.S. Forest Service has added more air support to its suppression efforts.

Ramsay reiterated that drivers shouldn’t go past road closure signs, saying some people have gone around barricades and then been in the way of firefighters, simply because they want to look at what is happening. Anyone who does go around the signs will be ticketed, the sheriff said.

A growing number of people are being forced from their homes, and flames have destroyed dozens of structures. Many of those who have been evacuated are gathering in Ault Township at Hugo’s Bar, which has become somewhat of an unofficial headquarters for those who only had time to grab what they could and get out as fast as possible.

If you have loved ones in the Northland, make sure to let them know that if they get a text saying to evacuate, it’s critical they do so. Anyone living near an evacuation zone should have a bag of essentials packed ahead of time just in case.

An online map of active evacuation zones can be found HERE.