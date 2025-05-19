St. Louis County declares state of local emergency as wildfires continue to burn

(WDIO) – St. Louis County Board Chair Annie Harala has signed a Declaration of State of Local Emergency and State of Local Disaster for St. Louis County on Monday, April 19.

This comes eight days after the Camp House fire began on Sunday, May 11, and one week after the Jenkins Creek and Munger Shaw Fires began.

To date, the tree wildfires have burned more than 30,000 acres in the county and destroyed more than 150 structures.

“The declaration is a procedural step as part of the state’s process for counties to request state public disaster assistance for wildfire response and recovery activities,” explained County Communications Manager Dana Kazel. “The declaration by the Board Chair is valid for up to three days until the County Board can gather and vote on a declaration.”

An emergency board meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 20, at 9 a.m. in the County Board room at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth. During the meeting, Sheriff Gordon Ramsay will also update commissioners on wildfire activities.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Emergency Management division is currently working with affected municipalities to conduct a Damage and Impact Assessment Report. This will be submitted to the Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) to determine eligibility for state public disaster assistance.