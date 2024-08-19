St. Cloud man accused of chasing woman, swinging car tool

(ABC 6 News) – Austin police took a St. Cloud man into custody Sunday after a woman reported he chased her down her street, swinging a black-and-yellow car tool.

According to court documents filed Monday, Commando Obang Gor faces felony 2nd-degree assault and terroristic threats charges, as well as a charge of petty misdemeanor driving without a current vehicle registration.

According to Gor’s charging documents, Austin police responded to a home at about 5:01 a.m. because a woman said Gor was at her house, threatening to kill her and choke her.

According to court documents, the woman told police she and Gor had an inflammatory conversation over social media, and Gor told her he was going to find her and kill her.

The woman allegedly gave Gor her address.

A few hours later, her doorbell rang.

Gor was allegedly outside, waving a black-and-yellow tool that “looked like a hammer or tire iron” — possibly a steering wheel lock.

A witness allegedly told Gor to leave, as the woman was calling the police. But when Gor went back to his vehicle, the woman walked outside to get his license plate, and Gor allegedly chased her through her yard and down the street, trying to hit her with the tool.

The woman got back to her home and the witness allegedly said the police were on the way.

Austin police allegedly located Gor in a yellow Dodge Charger at 8th Avenue and 14th Street NW, and placed him under arrest.

Police claim a tool with “Armored Bar” written on it was in his back seat.

Gor is currently held at the Mower County Jail on $25,000 bail with conditions, or $75,000 with no conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in court again Aug. 26.