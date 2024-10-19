St. Cloud beltline proposal

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In St. Cloud, a new plan is coming together to ease traffic congestion.

The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization wants to build a $250 million beltline project, creating a 40 mph four lane road around the city.

There is no timeline for the beltline project, but it would be build in sections over several years.

The organization also would need to work with officials from nearby counties along with MnDOT and the City of St. Cloud on the project.