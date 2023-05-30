St. Charles woman injured in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 14 Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – A St. Charles woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in St. Charles on Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. A Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling westbound on Highway 14 while a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Church Ave. when they collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Outlander, 52-year-old Kimberly Shealy of St. Charles, was transported to Olmsted Medical Center in Rochester with non-life threating injuries. Three passengers — ages 23, 22 and 2 — were not injured. All were wearing seatbelts, according to the crash report.

The driver of the Silverado, 33-year-old Amber Sengthongphet of St. Charles, along with two passengers — ages 10 and 5 — were not injured. All were wearing seatbelts.

The MSP was assisted at the scene by the St. Charles Police Department, Mayo Ambulance and Lewiston Fire.