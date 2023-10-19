St. Charles man charged with using hidden camera to photograph woman

(ABC 6 News) – A St. Charles man faces a charge of interfering with privacy at home — surreptitious device in Olmsted County Court, according to documents filed Monday, Oct. 16.

Daniel Wade Wood, 47, is accused of hiding a camera in a woman’s bedroom and using it to take photos of her in various states of undress.

In May of this year, two women reported that they believed Wood had hidden a camera in the alleged victim’s bedroom to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, the alleged victim found the camera pointed at her bed, screwed to the wall in the corner behind the door, after hearing a noise coming from it.

The women believed only Wood could have installed the camera, according to court documents.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office allegedly seized and searched Wood’s phone, finding several photos from April 9-May 8, 2023, that appeared to be screenshots from the camera.

The photos all depicted the alleged victim, either nude or partially clothed.

Wood is scheduled to appear on the charge Dec. 14, 2023.