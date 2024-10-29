St. Charles community listens to possibility of moving to a 4-day school week

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The St. Charles community came together for the first time to hear from Superintendent Robert Routh about the possibility of moving to a 4-day school week.

The proposed 4-day school week would eliminate Monday as a school day.

This would also add an additional hour of instruction for students in class.

“Increased time in a day for a child doesn’t mean effectiveness whether the amount of hours are the same, so it just doesn’t make sense for our community to break something that doesn’t need to be broken,” Maria Iglesias said.

Many concerned parents shared the same reluctance of switching to a 4-day school week, saying it would put more pressure on them having to make daycare accommodations to adjust to the new schedule.

One big concern was how this would affect elementary school students.

“This is a wrong move, I just feel like it’s going to hurt our elementary kids, they don’t have the attention span for that time of frame,” Jason Polzin said.

One of the benefits of the 4-day school week superintendent Routh explained was it would create more family time with the student and their parents.

Some argued, they work on Monday so the additional family time wouldn’t impact them.

“I don’t need them to be telling me how my family should be as a nucleus, I don’t need that,” Iglesias said.

With more questions than answers leaving the meeting, the topic will be brought back to the school board for further discussion on November 12th inside the library of St. Charles High School.