Spring Valley Creek turns into rushing river following heavy rain

(ABC 6 News) – Spring Valley was split in half Saturday when the small creek that runs through the middle of town was flooded after significant rainfall.

The creek, which normally sits about eight inches deep, became a roaring river topping out at over six feet.

Most of the major roads through Spring Valley were shut down early morning, June 22, including Highway 63.

For some residents, it was the worst they’d seen in over 20 years.

“The year 2000, was the year my son graduated, and we got flooded out twice,” said resident Linda Kruegel. “I lived a block from here, and we had water right up to our property.”

Kruegel lives in an apartment building next to City Park near downtown Spring Valley, where the flooded creek rushed by only a few yards away.

She and the other residents of the apartment got word to move their vehicles at around 4 a.m.

“One of the guys had to crawl through the back part of his vehicle to get into it and drive out,” Kruegel said.

Debbie Carr is one of Linda’s neighbors, and was shocked at how high the water ended up rising.



“I’ve not seen it come up to the sheds and the houses. I mean it was almost to the gray house, to their door,” Carr said. “I was waiting for their lawnmower to start floating.”

It was a similar story downtown, where mud caked the roads and sidewalks, and many businesses were unable to open because of how high the water was.

Bear Creek Auto Sales is a car buy, repair and sell shop that had water up to six inches deep outside its building, and almost an inch inside.

Luckily, employees were able to move all of their cars to higher ground, before the river took over downtown.

“Last night we get back from Morgan Wallen and seen how high the river was and seen that it was raining,” said employee and son of the shop’s owner Zachary Crosby. “So that’s when we decided we better get all the cars moved so they don’t get any water damage. And by the time we got our last car gone, it finally came over the road.”

With more rain on the way, Zachary also said they would likely have to wait before bringing any of the cars back down.

“We’ll probably just keep all the vehicles at high ground,” he said. “Just get all the water cleaned up that we have here, get everything dried, and give it a couple days to see what the river does next.”