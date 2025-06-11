Spring Valley begins first steps of downtown construction plan

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Spring Valley has begun the first steps of the Broadway Project, an initiative to revitalize the heart of downtown.

“We’re gonna do concrete bump out, so what that’ll do is it’ll help calm traffic, it’ll kind of give a perimeter to downtown,” said Chris Hahn, Spring Valley’s EDA Director. “We just want it to be a community center for people to gather and enjoy our community of Spring Valley.”

The goal is to improve safety, while creating a space that invites community members and visitors to spend more time at the local businesses downtown.

“It’s gonna make it a safer environment for our citizens and guests to gather when they come to town,” said Hahn. “We have a lot of events down here and this is going to highlight our downtown and improve accessibility and the safety overall of the area.”

At Monday night’s city council meeting, the first steps of the project were approved to begin surveying the area to understand all the changes in elevation. As of the next day, crews already got started on that work.

The project is made possible thanks to a $1 million grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The city applied for the MnDOT grant several years ago, but didn’t get it. Before re-applying this year, the city formed a committee of stakeholders to decide what people wanted out of the project.

Hahn says being able to show MnDOT they did their homework helped a lot in getting approved this time around.

Sarah Kohn, manager of Broadway Hive, was one of the community members on that committee from the very beginning.

“It is beyond what we could have even imagined, you know, we were just hoping some tables and benches and gathering spots and this is just a whole new level,” said Kohn. “Us being on the corner, we’re really excited about that because we’ll have a gathering spot in front of our store.”

All ten corners of Broadway Ave from Broadway Hive on W Jefferson St, to City Hall on W Main St will get one of those bump outs.

“Our community theater is in the Spring Valley Community Center, and that will help, there will be bump outs there, so for gathering, waiting in anticipation for the doors to open,” said Kohn.

Because part of Broadway Ave intersects with CR-1, Fillmore County stepped up to help with the part of the project that goes through the county highway.

While $1 million dollars seems like it should go a long way, it only covers most of the construction costs, but not engineering costs. So, the city is working with its stakeholders to figure out how to cover those remaining costs.

However, the grant money won’t only go toward road construction.

“With the active transportation grant, part of that is we wanted to make sure people had a safe way to get from one end of our trail here in town to the other, and there’s a small portion, about a half mile that does not have an official trail, so we wanted to make sure we added that in,” said Mayor Justin Mlinar.

Construction isn’t set to begin until next spring, and the city anticipates it will be completed by fall, with a hard deadline of having all work finished by the end of the 2026, due to the grant guidelines.

Until construction officially starts, city planners are working out exactly how traffic will be impacted on the street and the effect to local businesses.

Kohn says she isn’t worried about business being disrupted, though, because her building has an alley for extra parking, and thinks the busyness may draw more people to downtown who want to know what’s going on.

You can learn more information about the project at the city’s first Wednesdays on Broadway on June 18.