Spring break in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) — Many Iowa students are already enjoying their spring vacation, so ABC 6 News checked in on how those students are enjoying some recreation in the River City.

At NIACC, they are hosting a three-day soccer camp sponsored by Mason City Parks and Recreation.

“I’m glad that during the camps like this I’ve seen the kids have fun playing around, you know, smiling, laughing, having fun, you know, feel like I’ve done my job,” said Jensen Temple-Brown of NIACC Trojans soccer.

Parks, ponds, and playgrounds were all bustling on Wednesday with many folks eager to see Old Man Winter in the rearview mirror.

“My mom and everyone else playing today plays at the YMCA normally, so it’s nice to get out and enjoy the the beautiful weather,” said Annika Angell. “I remember when I was in high school, we had a storm in April, I think so. I don’t know. Fingers crossed that winter is done.”

With spring break already halfway over for Mason City and Clear Lake students, they will be back to school on Monday.