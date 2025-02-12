Spotlight on Business: New fitness studio, children’s spa and bank location
Spotlight on Business February 12
(ABC 6 News) — This week’s Spotlight on Business features three spots in Rochester including a new fitness studio, a spa for children and a new bank location.
- AMPLIFY in southwest Rochester, Minn.
- Little Miss Sunshine in Apache Mall in Rochester, Minn.
- Alerus Financial in downtown Rochester, Minn.
Bucky Beeman from Realty Growth showcases local businesses every Wednesday in Spotlight on Business. Have a place you’d like to see featured on our next segment? Let us know by sending us a note at spotlightonbusiness@kaaltv.com!
MBT Bank is proud to support Spotlight on Business and local reporting.