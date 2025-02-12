Spotlight on Business: New fitness studio, children’s spa and bank location

Spotlight on Business February 12

(ABC 6 News) — This week’s Spotlight on Business features three spots in Rochester including a new fitness studio, a spa for children and a new bank location.

AMPLIFY in southwest Rochester, Minn.

Little Miss Sunshine in Apache Mall in Rochester, Minn.

Alerus Financial in downtown Rochester, Minn.

Bucky Beeman from Realty Growth showcases local businesses every Wednesday in Spotlight on Business. Have a place you’d like to see featured on our next segment? Let us know by sending us a note at spotlightonbusiness@kaaltv.com!

MBT Bank is proud to support Spotlight on Business and local reporting.