Spotlight on Business: New 24-hour gym, jeweler and sewing shop

(ABC 6 News) — We head to Byron and Albert Lea in this week’s Spotlight on Business with Bucky Beeman from Realty Growth, Inc.

Bucky Beeman from Realty Growth showcases local businesses every Wednesday in Spotlight on Business. Have a place you’d like to see featured on our next segment? Let us know by sending us a note at spotlightonbusiness@kaaltv.com!

MBT Bank is proud to support Spotlight on Business and local reporting.