Spotlight on Business: Multiple building demolitions in Rochester and a new location for Lasker Jeweler
A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.
(ABC 6 News) — In this week’s Spotlight on Business, Bucky Beeman from Realty Growth provides an update on a couple buildings that are being demolished in Rochester as well as a look inside the new location for Lasker Jeweler.
- Former Michael’s Restaurant demolition
- Ozmun Building demolition
- Lasker Jeweler in the Galleria
Realty Growth showcases local businesses every Wednesday in Spotlight on Business. Have a place you’d like to see featured on our next segment? Let us know by sending us a note at spotlightonbusiness@kaaltv.com!
MBT Bank is proud to support Spotlight on Business and local reporting.