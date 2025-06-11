Spotlight on Business: Local car dealership, bread company and pottery studio
A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.
(ABC 6 News) — In this week’s Spotlight on Business, Justin Collopy from Realty Growth Inc. explains a change at a local car dealership, and he shows us a bread company and a pottery studio.
- Happy Hyundai of Rochester, Minn.
- Mom’s Bread Co. in Albert Lea, Minn.
- Aveli Pottery in Rochester, Minn.
Realty Growth showcases local businesses every Wednesday in Spotlight on Business. Have a place you’d like to see featured on our next segment? Let us know by sending us a note at spotlightonbusiness@kaaltv.com!
MBT Bank is proud to support Spotlight on Business and local reporting.