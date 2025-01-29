Spotlight on Business January 29
Spotlight on Business January 29
(ABC 6 News) — Spotlight on Business takes us to a gym with health and fitness technology, a brewery and a cafe in this week’s feature.
- Respira Pods at 125 Live in Rochester, Minn.
- Union Coffee Cafe in Dodge Center, Minn.
- Fat Pat’s Brewery in Spring Grove, Minn.
Bucky Beeman from Realty Growth showcases local businesses every Wednesday in Spotlight on Business. Have a place you’d like to see featured on our next segment? Let us know by sending us a note at spotlightonbusiness@kaaltv.com!