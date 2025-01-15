Spotlight on Business January 15

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Bucky Beeman from Realty Growth, Inc. takes us to a ski hill, a new restaurant and an auto shop in this week’s Spotlight on Business.

If there’s a business you’d like to see highlighted on our next Spotlight on Business, send us a message at spotlightonbusiness@kaaltv.com!