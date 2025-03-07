Spotlight on Business: Açaí bowls, barbecue spot and a new cocktail lounge

Spotlight on Business March 7

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a special Friday edition of Spotlight on Business, and we’re covering an açaí bowl shop, a barbecue place and a new cocktail lounge coming to our area.

Justin Collopy is in this week for Bucky Beeman from Realty Growth, Inc., who showcases local businesses every Wednesday in Spotlight on Business.

Have a place you’d like to see featured on our next segment? Let us know by sending us a note at spotlightonbusiness@kaaltv.com!

MBT Bank is proud to support Spotlight on Business and local reporting.