Spotlight on Business: A timeless boutique, housing stability services, and Vietnamese sandwiches

Carly Berglund KAALTV

Spotlight on Business: A timeless boutique, housing stability services, and Vietnamese sandwiches

Spotlight on Business: A timeless boutique, housing stability services, and Vietnamese sandwiches

(ABC 6 News) — In this week’s Spotlight on Business, Bucky Beeman introduces us to a women’s boutique, housing stability services, and a Vietnamese sandwich shop.

Realty Growth showcases local businesses every Wednesday in Spotlight on Business. Have a place you’d like to see featured on our next segment? Let us know by sending us a note at spotlightonbusiness@kaaltv.com!

MBT Bank is proud to support Spotlight on Business and local reporting.