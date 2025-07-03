Spotlight on Business: A timeless boutique, housing stability services, and Vietnamese sandwiches

(ABC 6 News) — In this week’s Spotlight on Business, Bucky Beeman introduces us to a women’s boutique, housing stability services, and a Vietnamese sandwich shop.

Creola’s Boutique in Red Wing, Minn.

Cardinal Home Services in Red Wing, Minn.

Saigon Banh Mi in Rochester, Minn.

