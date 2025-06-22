Spectators talk staying cool at softball tournament at McQuillan Field Park

Young athletes at a softball tournament in Rochester needed to do their best to stay cool.

(ABC 6 News) – Over 40 teams across Minnesota made their way to the softball diamond on Saturday June 21 at McQuillan Field Park in Rochester, hoping for a chance to compete in a national tournament later in the summer.

“This is like a state tournament for them, so this is kind of like their kickoff, and the winners of this tournament get a national tournament bid for the season,” said Bryant Schmidt, tournament organizer.

But the day wasn’t just about getting a win and moving on, it was also about dealing with excessive heat conditions.

“It’s our weekend here, and it’s hot,” said Steve Wegman, a parent in attendance.

The heat not only affecting each player, but the spectators as well.

“We stay hydrated, you know, getting the kids hydrated, keeping them in the shade. There’s usually an hour or three hour break in between games,” Wegman said.

The organizer saying a big emphasis on the heat on Saturday is having quick access to water.

“Instead of waiting in line just to grab a bottle of water, it’s kind of an honor system, your supposed to put a dollar in there to get a bottle of water, but it’s just kind of to ease that process and keep everybody hydrated and as fast as possible,” Schmidt said.

Those in attendance coming prepared with coolers, tents, and other items to help stay cool. Reminding others to continue to stay safe if you decide to go out this weekend.

“Stay hydrated, right, I mean your favorite beverage. Water, Gatorade, adult beverages, you know whatever it takes,” said Wegman.

The last day of the tournament is on Sunday, and the weather is expected to be just as hot, so if you are planning on coming out, make sure to take proper precautions towards the heat.