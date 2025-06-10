Special session: Undocumented immigrants to be kicked off public health insurance, budget passes with hours to spare

(KSTP) — The Minnesota Legislature is finishing its work three weeks late, but a $66 billion two-year state budget is finally set.

However, the most contentious issue ended up being one that was not critical to balancing the budget. The House and Senate both approved a bill to deny adult undocumented immigrants access to the state’s public health insurance program.

“Immigrants need health care too!” shouted protesters lying on the floor outside the House Chambers. “DFL shame on you!”

They objected to House and Senate DFL lawmakers agreeing to the immigrant health insurance bill in a budget deal with Republicans.

“This ain’t one Minnesota!” said Rep. Maria Isa Perez-Vega, DFL-St. Paul, in a clear statement aimed at a slogan often used by DFL Governor Tim Walz. “This ain’t one Minnesota! This ain’t one Minnesota!”

“Representative Perez-Vega, you are out of order! Order in the Chamber!” said Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth as she banged her gavel to restore order.

The House Republican author of the bill defended the legislation. “What this bill does is it limits MinnesotaCare coverage for undocumented, non-citizens,” said Rep. Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley. “This is about being fiscally responsible.”

The legislation will still allow the children of undocumented immigrants to enroll in MinnesotaCare.

Democrats point out that the adults will still be able to get health care, but now it will be in emergency rooms, where they will show up for health care that is much more expensive. “Hospitals are freaking out about this policy,” said Rep. Athena Hollins, DFL-St. Paul. “This does not make financial sense.”

Democrats in the House and Senate also point out that undocumented immigrants in Minnesota pay $220 million in taxes annually.

The bill passed the Minnesota House on a vote of 68 to 65, with DFL House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman casting the decisive 68th vote.

In the Senate, the bill passed 37-30 with a few Democrats voting in favor, including Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy. She says she only voted for it to keep her word on a budget compromise with the House and Governor Walz.

“In order to fund the government, we struck a deal and I gave my word, but I do not support this proposal,” she said during the debate.

Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, chastised Republicans for insisting on this bill. “I have never taken a vote that asked me to rip away people’s life and dignity, their humanity,” she said. “This is not happening in a vacuum. I don’t even know how to strongly say anymore we should not do this. This is not a political game. These are people’s lives. People will die.”

Republican Rep. Torrey Westrom, R-Alexandria, defended the measure for putting Minnesotans first. “That seems to be the argument we’re hearing from Democrats,” Westrom said. “That it shouldn’t be Minnesotans first… But everybody else should be first. And if we have enough money left over, we’ll help Minnesotans.”

The bill is now headed to the governor, who has pledged to sign it even though he also opposes it.

Any adult undocumented immigrants enrolled in MinnesotaCare will be phased out of the program at the end of 2025.

Minnesotans are split on the issue, according to a new KSTP/SurveyUSA poll, which shows 35% of respondents saying adults and children should be allowed to enroll. Meanwhile, 30% say they should all be removed the program, and another 23% say adults should be removed, but children allowed to remain. Another 12% say they’re not sure.