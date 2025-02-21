Special needs students in Austin getting real-world job experience

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A program in Austin High School is teaching students with developmental disabilities crucial skills by giving them real-world job experience, thanks to partnerships with community businesses and local government.

Weston Menuey is 19 years old, and has Down syndrome.

He’s been a part of the Work Based Learning Program for four years.

He started his last two years of high school “working” at a special facility within the district that simulates a job environment.

There, students learn the basics: how to punch a clock or complete a given task.

Now Menuey works at Packer and Riverside Arenas for an hour, two days a week.

“I do cleaning, mopping the different colored rooms, and after that, I did mopping the bleachers,” he said.

He says it’s been super helpful for him.

“It helps me with my skills and work independently.”

Justin Heskett is a special education teacher at Austin High School, guiding 9th through 12th graders through the simulated work.

He worked with Menuey during his first years in the program.

“Where he came in at to where he’s at now is phenomenal,” Heskett said. “Just watching him not just grow as an individual but his motor skills, his work skills, his independence has been phenomenal.”

The Packer/Riverside Arena work is through a special partnership with the city’s Parks and Rec department, but other businesses are involved as well, from restaurants like Pizza Ranch to bookstores like Sweet Reads.

Geared towards introducing kids like Menuey to real-life jobs, the participants aren’t paid but the experience of working is worth more to the program’s end goal.

“Eventually, (the goal) is to gain the skills to get some kind of competitive employment,” said program coordinator Todd Husfeldt. “To get paid and do a job, whether that be with the organization that they started with or just to take those skills and get a job at a different place.”

Though all of the kids are placed for this year, the program is always looking for more businesses to get involved.

Interested business owners can contact Husfeldt at todd.husfeldt@austin.k12.mn.us if they want to volunteer.

As for Menuey, while he enjoys the work at the arenas, he has his own ideas about where he’d like to work later on.

“McDonald’s,” he said. “Because I cook. I cook some burgers, fries, and everything.”