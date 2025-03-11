Special election for Minnesota House Seat 40B takes place Tuesday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, there will be a special election to fill Minnesota House Seat 40B, which covers parts of Roseville and Shoreview.

In the running is DFLer David Gottfried and Republican Paul Wikstrom.

The seat was once held by now-disqualified Democrat Curtis Johnson. A judge ruled Johnson is ineligible for the seat because he did not actually live in his district.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.