Speakers warn against “big, beautiful bill” at Olmsted County meeting

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Board Meeting on June 17 was packed with people speaking out against President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”.

Local faith leaders and community members gathered ahead of the meeting for a vigil for the people who would be affected by aspects of the bill.

In the meeting, speakers talked about the negative impacts the bill’s cuts and changes to Medicare and Medicaid would have on themselves and their families.

One specific change the speakers warned against is a new 80 hour per month work requirement for able bodied Medicaid recipients between the ages of 19 and 64.

They say those requirements are just not possible for some, potentially leaving them without care they need.

“It’s not going to improve life for those that receive these services. It’s going to make it harder to stay on these services.” said Ryan Stack, a recipient of Olmsted County services.

Republican leadership says the changes to programs like Medicare and SNAP in the bill are about reducing what they call fraud, waste, and abuse in those programs.