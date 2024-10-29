SPARK hosting Halloween Sparktacular this week

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, SPARK will be hosting its own Halloween celebration on Thursday.

The family friendly event will feature games, costume contests, and a parade. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $12 per person for members and $20 for non-members.