Spark Children’s Museum opens new exhibit

(ABC 6 News0 — It was an exciting day for the Spark Children’s Museum as it unveiled a new exhibit.

The new “Wonder Woods” exhibit centers around nature and is geared towards toddlers. There are different instruments, musical trees, and various foam structures to help with developmental milestones.

Plus, the exhibit gears towards seven different learning demands.

“This one is dedicated directly for toddlers but there is a lot of opportunities for toddlers and young kids throughout the museum we serve children really well from ages two to ten and I think this exhibit is set aside just for toddlers to really learn and try to figure out how to walk how to grow how to toddle if you will,” said Executive Director Heather Nessler.

The exhibit costs a little more than $200,000.