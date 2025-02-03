SPARK Children’s Museum launches free “Toddler Thursdays”

(ABC 6 News) – The SPARK Children’s Museum in Rochester will be launching a new program granting free admission to toddlers on Thursdays.

Thursday, February 6th, will be the first of the museum’s “Toddler Thursdays” program. Every Thursday throughout 2025, children ages 3 and younger can enjoy free admission.

According to a press release from SPARK, the initiative was made possible by a generous gift from William and Mary Bowman. The program aims to support the developmental needs of young children through play, learning, and interactive activities in a safe and stimulating environment.

In addition to free admission, each Toddler Thursday will feature a special 30 minute program to encourage critical developmental skills such as motor coordination, social interaction, and sensory exploration. Those programs will run from 10-10:30 a.m.

Toddler Thursdays will run during the museum’s regular hours, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.