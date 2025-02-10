Southern MN Chapter of the AFP announces two scholarships to international conference

(ABC 6 News) — The Southern MN Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) announced two scholarships for local nonprofit professionals to attend the annual AFP ICON Conference.

The two scholarship recipients are Brian Hale, of the Hormel Institute, UMR, and Ellen Heydon, of exEllent designs, LLC.

This international conference gathers professional fundraisers from all over the world once a year to learn, grow and network. Attendees hope to gather as many fundraising best practices as possible to bring back to their local communities and to make the nonprofit organizations they represent more successful.

“AFP is an organization dedicated to developing effective, ethical fundraisers all over the world,” said Chapter President, Kristin Mannix, Foundation Advancement Director at RCTC, via a press release. “We are so excited to facilitate two local chapter members going to Seattle. We are thrilled that several others from our chapter will be attending, as well. Every piece of information they bring back from this conference will only make our nonprofits stronger, which will make our community stronger.”

This year’s conference will be held in Seattle in April.

The Southern MN Chapter of AFP also announced a new slate of board members governing the local AFP chapter at the beginning of this calendar year:

President– Kristin Mannix, RCTC Foundation

Past President, NPD Co-Chair- Brian Hale, The Hormel Institute, Univ. of MN

President-Elect & Awards for Philanthropy Chair – Ellen Heydon, ExcELLENt Designs

Vice President of Professional Development – Stacey Vanden Heuvel, Olmsted Medical Center & OMC Regional Foundation

Vice President of Membership – Vicki Allen, Allen Consulting

Secretary, Chapter Administrator Crystal Heim, Ability Building Community

Treasurer – Elaine Barreca, Mitchell County Regional Health Center

IDEA Chair- Gail Dennison, The Hormel Institute, Univ. of MN

Communications Chair- Rebecca Snapp, The Salvation Army of Rochester, MN

Scholarships Chair- Jennifer Pinske, Family Service Rochester

NPD Committee Chair- Matt Lambert, Quarry Hill Nature Center

Board Member- Rita Hawkins, American Neuromuscular Foundation

Board Member- Laurie Kellagher, Ability Building Community

Webmaster- Bethany Gangestad-Birk, Ability Building Community