Southern Minnesota firefighter dies by suicide, effort to support family and firefighters underway

(KSTP) — A southern Minnesota community laid to rest a firefighter whose death is being considered a line of duty death — Andrew Karels died by suicide in the weeks following a traumatic farm accident call that involved the Amboy fire chief’s father.

That fire chief — Manuel Sanders — was also good friends with Karels, who leaves behind a wife and two kids.

“It’s going to be a struggle for a long time,” Chief Sanders said.

“Andrew had a huge heart. There’s nobody else bigger than his heart out there. In my opinion, great, great, great father, great husband, great friend,” Sanders added.

According to the Minnesota Fire Service Foundation, Karels’ death is being considered a line-of-duty death. A 10-year member of the Amboy Fire Department, his colleagues say his medical expertise was crucial to their work.

The fire department says they’re now leaning on each other and the resources available to them to address the well-being of the firefighters — that includes working with MnFIRE, a non-profit that was created to address the physical and mental health of Minnesota firefighters.

Dr. Chris Caulkins, a suicidologist who’s been studying the issue for more than two decades, has been working alongside MnFIRE to help guide them.

“There’s always more work to be done,” Dr. Caulkins said. “The question remains, who protects the protectors?”

After surveying more than 1,800 people about suicide ideation, Dr. Caulkins described his findings in a 2020 report as “disturbing.”

“They think about suicide more than the general public. They attempt suicide more than the general public, and they die by suicide more than the general public,” Dr. Caulkins said about firefighters.

Back in Amboy, the department will now lean on each other to support themselves and Karels’ family.

“Don’t ever be afraid to go seek that help, because everywhere you go, everybody’s been through some kind of difficult situation and that, it don’t matter how tough you are or whatnot. It’s the helps there. Don’t ever be afraid to ask for it,” Chief Sanders said.

The Minnesota Fire Service Foundation says donations to support the Karels family can be sent to the following with the reference “Andrew Karels Benefit Account”: Community Bank, P.O. Box 368, Amboy, MN 56010. You can also Venmo the benefit account at Morgan-Karels.

Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you:

Ask questions about whether the individual is having suicidal thoughts.

Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) .

or . Seek help from a medical or mental health professional. If it is an emergency situation, take the person to a hospital.

Remove any objects from a person’s home that could be potentially used in a suicide.

Do not leave the person alone, if possible, until help is available.