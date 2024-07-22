Southeast Minnesota reacts to President Biden’s departure from race

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Barely a week after the assassination attempt of former president Donald Trump, the political world was rocked again as Biden announced his departure from the presidential race. For some voters, it came sooner than expected.

“I think it was expected something had to change,” said Christo Philip, a visitor to Rochester from Texas. “Although it was pretty sudden how quickly all that happened within just a couple weeks after that debate.”

For others, it was only a matter of time.

“I think it was inevitable, especially when we came down with Covid,” said Eyota resident Wes Bussell.

Regardless, across the board it seems that Biden’s announcement was the right decision in people’s eyes.

Some residents and community members believe that now the Democratic campaign can focus on real issues instead of worrying about Biden’s age.

“The main reaction has been, I think, energized by the change,” said Dave Sylte, outreach officer for the Mower County DFL.

And the Democratic movement has been energized.

In just 24 hours after Vice President Kamal Harris announced her campaign for president, following Biden’s endorsement, over $80 million has flooded in from donors previously hesitant to continue supporting the current president.

“That kind of tells you where the energy and the focus is being directed,” Sylte said. “People are supporting it, particularly within the party.”

Not everyone is convinced, however.

“What just happened is you saw Democrats push their nominee off the ballot just a hundred days before the election, completely invalidating over 14 million Americans’ votes for Joe Biden to be the Democratic nominee,” said Aaron Farris, the deputy chair for the Freeborn County Republican Party.

“So the party that claims to be the party of democracy is kind of creating the opposite right now,” he said.

As for who will take the top spot, some individuals believe it’ll be a tough race regardless.

“The momentum is definitely on the Republicans side right now,” said Philip, attributing the shift to the former president’s assassination attempt. “Because of that I think it’s going to be pretty hard for whoever is competing against him to gain the momentum back.”

Kamala Harris has been collecting endorsements from Democratic leaders and other organizations across the country, but the official nominee won’t be decided until the Democratic National Convention in August.