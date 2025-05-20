Southeast Minnesota honors its 45 fallen officers

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Members of law enforcement and their families gathered at Christ United Methodist Church Monday evening for a memorial service in remembrance of the fallen officers of southeast Minnesota.

It’s an annual commitment by local law enforcement following National Police Week to keep the stories alive of those who sacrificed everything to serve and protect their community.

Everyday an officer puts on the uniform, in the back of their mind is the knowledge they might not come home. That fear is just as present in their families.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said when he first became sheriff, his son called to ask if that meant he would no longer be out in the field.

“He told me a little bit about when he was growing up, and I was working nights or working late, you know whatever, got called out to go on a ERU or something like that, how he would stay awake, and I never knew that,” said Torgerson.

For Holly Behrns, the daughter of fallen RPD officer Eugene Sutton, that fear became her reality on the night of November 13, 1918.

“He had worked his full evening shift, came home not feeling well,” said Behrns. “He came in as he always did after his shift and said goodnight and I love you, and he went to bed, and I woke up to him, he was in the middle of having a heart attack.”

Now almost 40 years without her father, Behrns says the thing he misses most is always having him around.

“I was only 18, so him missing out on the first grandkids, and you know seeing me get married and all of those milestone in your life that you go through as you become an adult and that you’re proud of, that you want to share with your parents,” said Behrns.

While the community remembers the fallen officers for their dedication, heroism and bravery, Behrns remembers her father for who he was when the badge came off.

“That’s not the man that he was to me, he was my father and the one who took care of our family and kept us safe, and just always there, always supportive and always very loving,” said Behrns.

With four new names added this year, the Law Enforcement Memorial at Soldier’s Field Park in Rochester now carries 45 names of officers who grew up in southeast Minnesota and died in the line of duty from 1874 to 2024.

You can read each of their stories here.

While the memorial has room for many more names, the hope is no more will have to be added.