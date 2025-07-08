Southbound Hwy 52 to close for crews to set bridge beams

(ABC 6 News) — For those traveling southbound on Hwy 52 from Rochester to reach eastbound I-90, the route will soon be detoured.

The one-day closure will take place on Tuesday, July 15 as drivers will be detoured north of I-90. The closure is due to crews setting eight I-90 bridge beams over the road.

Drivers will be detoured in Rochester to Hwy 63 south to I-90 east at Stewartville. Those heading further south on Hwy 52 will exit eastbound I-90 at Exit 224 (Eyota exit), travel south on Olmsted County Road 7 to Hwy 52 north of Chatfield.

The work is expected to keep southbound Hwy 52 closed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 15 while northbound Hwy 52 will remain open.

Drivers will be able to exit westbound I-90 to go north on Hwy 52.