South Vermont Ave in Mason City closes for Sanitary Sewer Repair Project

(ABC 6 News) — Starting Wednesday, September 18th, S Vermont Avenue in Mason City will be closed as the city continues its Sanitary Sewer Repair Project.

The road will be closed between 1st Ave SE and 2nd Ave SE for approximately one week as the sanitary sewer line is repaired.

The city asks that drivers use alternate routes during the closure and use caution near the construction area.